Seoul stocks open slightly lower despite overnight U.S. gains
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Thursday despite overnight Wall Street gains as investors still remain wary of rate hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 1.79 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,714.70 as of 9:15 a.m.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, ending a three-day losing streak, backed by sound corporate earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent, the S&P500 added 1.1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2 percent.
The Bank of Korea is set to convene a rate-setting meeting later in the day to decide whether to raise its policy rate.
On the Seoul bourse, shares traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.16 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 0.35 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.33 percent, and LG Chem retreated 0.97 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,222.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.1 won from the previous session's close.
