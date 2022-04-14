Rays' Choi Ji-man homers for 2nd straight day
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man has homered for the second straight day, keeping his bat scorching hot and extending his hitting streak to five games.
The South Korean first baseman smoked a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas in the bottom of the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). It was Choi's second home run of the season and second in as many days.
The home run cut the Rays' deficit to 3-1. The ball left Choi's bat at 108.3 miles per hour and traveled 406 feet into the right field seats, according to Statcast.
Choi came into this game hitting .615/.706/1.000 in five games, with eight hits, including a home run and two doubles, in 13 at-bats over five games. Choi was leading the American League in slugging percentage and the entire majors in on-base plus slugging percentage.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
