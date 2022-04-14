(LEAD) Rays' Choi Ji-man homers for 2nd straight day
(ATTN: ADDS 3rd photo, details in paras 4-5)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Tampa Bay Rays' Choi Ji-man has homered for the second straight day, keeping his bat scorching hot and extending his hitting streak to five games.
The South Korean first baseman smoked a solo home run off Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas in the bottom of the fourth inning at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Wednesday (local time). It was Choi's second home run of the season and second in as many days.
The home run cut the Rays' deficit to 3-1. The ball left Choi's bat at 108.3 miles per hour and traveled 406 feet into the right field seats, according to Statcast.
The Rays lost the game 4-2 and Choi, who batted cleanup, didn't get a hit other than the home run. He popped out to third base in the first inning, and struck out looking in the sixth, and drew a walk in the eighth.
Choi is now batting .563/.667/1.063 in six games this season. He has nine hits, including two homers and two doubles, in 16 at-bats. He is leading the majors in batting average, on-base percentage, and on-base plus slugging percentage.
