S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 150,000 on Thursday, amid the continuing modest decline in infections after the worst omicron outbreak passed its peak last month.
The country reported 148,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,979,061, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Excluding Mondays, when the daily counts tend to drop due to fewer tests on the weekend, the latest tally is the lowest number in about six weeks since the 138,985 recorded on March 1.
The virus curve has been on the steady decline since the March 17 peak of more than 620,000 at the height of the omicron wave.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 20,352, up 318 from the previous day. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.
The number of critically ill patients fell by 52 to 962.
The government is expected to announce adjustments in social distancing Friday in efforts toward a return to normalcy. The 10-person cap on private gatherings and the midnight business hour curfew on eateries and cafes are likely to be fully lifted.
Easing the outdoor mask mandate is also being discussed, although health authorities have remained cautious about the mask-wearing rule.
As of midnight Wednesday, 44.51 million, or 86.8 percent out of the population, had fully been vaccinated with two shots, and 32.95 million had received booster shots, representing 64.2 percent, the KDCA said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Utility player Park Hoy-jun makes MLB Opening Day roster for 1st time
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
Transition team seeks to modify carbon neutrality plans, discard nuclear phase-out policy