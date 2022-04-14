Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin likely to make next start on extra rest

Ryu, No. 3 guy behind Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman, was roughed up for six earned runs on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers in his season debut on Sunday. He surrendered four consecutive hits, all of them with an exit velocity of over 100 miles per hour, in the disastrous fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, as the Rangers turned a 6-1 deficit into a 7-6 lead en route to a 12-6 victory.