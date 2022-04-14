Yoon's delegation, Pfizer discuss cooperation on supply of COVID-19 pill
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A delegation of President Yoon Suk-yeol met with executives of Pfizer in New York to discuss cooperation on the supply of the COVID-19 drug Paxlovid to South Korea, Yoon's spokesperson said Thursday.
During the meeting last week, Pfizer agreed to closely cooperate with the Korean government for an early supply of the antiviral treatment, Yoon's spokesperson Bae Hyun-jin said at a press briefing.
Pfizer also pledged to cooperate with Yoon's incoming government to smoothly supply Paxlovid to South Korea, Bae said.
"President-elect Yoon will continue to make efforts for a smooth supply of the COVID-19 treatment through follow-up consultations with Pfizer," Bae said.
So far, South Korea has secured enough Paxlovid pills for 624,000 patients.
On Monday, the delegation, led by Rep. Park Jin, wrapped up its eight-day U.S. visit aimed at coordinating policy ahead of the launch of the new government.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes