Hyundai IONIQ 5 named World Car of the Year
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s IONIQ 5 has been named World Car of the Year at the 2022 World Car Awards, beating models from sister brand Kia Corp. and Ford Motor Co. to claim the overall crown.
The all-electric crossover beat Kia's EV6 pure electric sedan and Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV. It was also named World Electric Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year, the company said in a statement.
In the electric car category, Kia beat Mercedes-Benz's EQS sedan and Audi's e-tron GT sports car.
"With IONIQ 5, we set out to create a new mobility experience -- a game-changer. This extraordinary vehicle was made possible by the passion and efforts of designers and engineers who pushed the boundaries of what's possible in the EV space," Lee Sang-yup, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Center, said in the statement.
The World Car Awards are voted for by a panel of 102 international automotive journalists from 33 countries.
Hyundai is accelerating its electrification strategy to become a major EV maker as it aims to transform into a smart mobility solutions provider.
It plans to introduce 17 new all-electric models by 2030, including Genesis luxury brand models.
In other achievements, the IONIQ 5 was named the 2022 German Car of the Year in November and UK Car of the Year 2022 in March.
In February, Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group executive vice president for design and chief creative officer, was named the 2022 World Car Person of the Year for his contribution overseeing new model developments, including the IONIQ 5.
