Foreign residents in S. Korea to rise to 4.3 pct of population in 2040: report
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's total population has started to decline amid low childbirths, but the number of foreigners here is forecast to continue to increase to make up of 4.3 percent of the population in 2040, a report showed Thursday.
After peaking at 51.84 million in 2020, the country's total population started to decline in 2021 and will likely further fall to 50.19 million in 2040, according to the report from Statistics Korea.
Despite a fall in Korean nationals, the number of foreigners who reside here for three months or longer will likely continue to increase on the back of sustained inflows of incoming foreigners.
The number of such foreigners came to 1.7 million in 2020, accounting for 3.3 percent of the total population. Their proportion is expected to hit 4 percent in 2035 and further rise to 4.3 percent five years later.
South Korea is grappling with demographic challenges from its chronically low birthrate and rapid aging.
In 2020-2025, the number of Korean nationals is expected to fall an average of 0.17 percent per year and will likely further decline 0.33 percent in 2035-2040.
On the other hand, the number of foreign residents is forecast to grow at the annual average rate of 0.29 percent in 2020-2025 and further rise 1.93 percent per year in 2025-2030, the report said.
The number of the so-called migration background population -- naturalized foreigners and their children as well as foreign residents -- reached 2.18 million in 2020, accounting for 4.2 percent fo the total population.
Such group of people is forecast to exceed 3 million in 2037 and rise to 3.23 million or 6.4 percent of the population in 2040, it showed.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes