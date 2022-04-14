U.S. soldier caught driving under the influence: police
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) service member was caught driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident in Seoul early Thursday, police said.
The soldier in his 20s was found to have damaged about 10 vehicles and motorcycles while driving after drinking at a bar in the capital's western district of Mapo, according to police.
His blood alcohol level was 0.14 percent, high enough to have his driver's license revoked, when he was apprehended by police on a road in the central Yongsan district at around 0:40 a.m.
Police said he was turned over to the USFK under the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) governing the legal status of 28,500 American troops here, and they were assessing the exact financial damage from the incident.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
S. Korea to send additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine: source
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes