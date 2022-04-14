TXT to return next month with new album
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will roll out a new album next month.
The group managed by Big Hit Music announced on the fan community platform Weverse on Thursday that its fourth EP, titled "minisode 2: Thursday's Child," will come out on May 9.
Since its debut in 2019, the band has gained traction with its "The Dream Chapter" and "The Chaos Chapter" series albums. "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze," its second full-length album released last year, was the only K-pop album ever to appear on the Best Album of the Year lists by British music magazine NME and Rolling Stone in the U.S.
The group's upcoming album comes nine months after the release of "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of the second full-length album.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
S. Korea to lift overall special travel advisory over COVID-19