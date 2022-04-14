Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) BOK raises interest rate to 1.5 pct amid growing inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point Thursday to the highest level in about three years to rein in rising inflation pressure as the ongoing war in Ukraine has sent oil and major commodity prices even higher.
The monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) convened a rate-setting meeting earlier in the day and voted to raise the benchmark seven-day repo rate to 1.5 percent, according to the central bank. The central bank increased the interest rate to the highest level since July 2019.
-----------------
Health minister nominee faces allegations over children's medical school admissions
SEOUL -- Health and Welfare Minister nominee Chung Ho-young has come under fire over allegations surrounding his children's admissions into a medical school in the southeastern city of Daegu years ago.
According to the Democratic Party (DP) on Thursday, Chung's daughter entered Kyungpook National University's medical school to earn her second bachelor's degree in 2017, when he was serving as vice head of the affiliated Kyungpook National University Hospital.
-----------------
Yoon to announce 2 remaining Cabinet nominees
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will announce his nominees for agriculture and labor ministers Thursday to complete his first Cabinet lineup, his chief of staff said.
Yoon, who has so far made nominations for 16 out of 18 Cabinet positions, will announce the last two nominees at a press conference at 2 p.m., according to Rep. Chang Je-won, who is serving as Yoon's chief of staff during the transition period.
-----------------
S. Korean regulator starts review of Microsoft takeover deal
SEOUL -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Thursday it has started to review the proposed deal by U.S. software giant Microsoft Corp. to buy leading U.S. game developer Activision Blizzard.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said it plans to see if the merger of the two U.S. firms could hurt competition in the online game market.
-----------------
No progress in denuclearization, no normalization in inter-Korean ties: minister nominee
SEOUL -- Unification Minister-designate Kwon Young-se said Thursday it would be "difficult" to normalize inter-Korean ties as long as the nuclear-armed North Korea continues to advance its nuclear development.
Kwon, a four-term People Power Party lawmaker, made the remarks as he appeared at his office for the first time in central Seoul after being nominated to lead the ministry handling Seoul-Pyongyang affairs.
-----------------
N. Korea marks late founder's birth anniv. with completion of riverside apartments
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a construction project of riverside apartments in Pyongyang ahead of its late founder's birth anniversary, state media said Thursday.
During the ceremony held the previous day, Kim said that he misses his late grandfather Kim Il-sung "more than ever" as the luxurious residential district has been built at a site related to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 150,000 on Thursday, amid the continuing modest decline in infections after the worst omicron outbreak passed its peak last month.
The country reported 148,443 new COVID-19 infections, including 35 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 15,979,061, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Ahn cancels public schedule after Yoon bypasses recommendations
SEOUL -- Transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo canceled his public schedule Thursday, a source said, after President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol bypassed his recommendations for Cabinet nominees.
Ahn was scheduled to visit the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters in the morning but has informed the transition team that he will not be going, the source said.
