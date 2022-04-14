OCI 107,000 0

LS ELECTRIC 46,150 UP 2,400

KorZinc 634,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,140 UP 150

HyundaiMipoDock 85,500 UP 2,100

Hanssem 81,900 UP 2,400

SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 45,900 UP 1,300

IS DONGSEO 55,000 UP 200

S-Oil 106,000 UP 1,500

LG Innotek 399,000 UP 25,500

KumhoPetrochem 154,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,000 UP 500

HMM 27,000 UP 250

HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 UP 1,000

MS IND 22,150 UP 150

KSOE 92,000 UP 200

HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,650 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 217,500 UP 1,000

Kogas 39,850 UP 850

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,250 DN 250

SGBC 76,700 UP 500

Hyosung 83,300 UP 1,000

Nongshim 316,000 UP 1,000

Shinsegae 254,000 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,700 UP 900

ShinhanGroup 40,750 UP 300

Yuhan 58,900 DN 1,100

SLCORP 24,500 UP 600

HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,040 UP 85

LG Corp. 74,800 0

TaekwangInd 1,004,000 UP 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,080 0

KAL 31,550 UP 250

POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 UP 3,500

BoryungPharm 13,300 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 85,800 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,500 UP 50

ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 100

(MORE)