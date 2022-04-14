KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
OCI 107,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 46,150 UP 2,400
KorZinc 634,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,140 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 85,500 UP 2,100
Hanssem 81,900 UP 2,400
SamsungElecMech 159,000 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 45,900 UP 1,300
IS DONGSEO 55,000 UP 200
S-Oil 106,000 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 399,000 UP 25,500
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 197,000 UP 500
HMM 27,000 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 UP 1,000
MS IND 22,150 UP 150
KSOE 92,000 UP 200
HANALL BIOPHARMA 18,650 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 217,500 UP 1,000
Kogas 39,850 UP 850
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,250 DN 250
SGBC 76,700 UP 500
Hyosung 83,300 UP 1,000
Nongshim 316,000 UP 1,000
Shinsegae 254,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,700 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 40,750 UP 300
Yuhan 58,900 DN 1,100
SLCORP 24,500 UP 600
HITEJINRO 36,850 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,040 UP 85
LG Corp. 74,800 0
TaekwangInd 1,004,000 UP 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,080 0
KAL 31,550 UP 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 13,300 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 85,800 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,500 UP 50
ORION Holdings 14,200 UP 100
