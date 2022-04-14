KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 6,980 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 98,000 DN 300
DL 59,700 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,150 UP 200
KIA CORP. 76,800 DN 1,100
SK hynix 110,000 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 703,000 UP 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,350 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 34,500 0
Hanwha 30,700 UP 150
HyundaiElev 36,800 0
Mobis 207,500 DN 2,500
S-1 69,800 DN 1,000
Hanchem 224,500 UP 4,500
DWS 59,400 UP 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 52,000 DN 500
KEPCO 21,900 DN 200
SamsungSecu 40,950 DN 150
KG DONGBU STL 17,200 DN 500
ZINUS 66,300 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 21,950 UP 150
ShinpoongPharm 34,250 DN 4,050
COWAY 66,400 DN 300
Handsome 37,000 UP 850
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,000 DN 500
IBK 11,150 0
DONGSUH 26,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 137,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 43,000 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 DN 15
SamsungEng 24,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 110,500 0
PanOcean 6,610 UP 240
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 250
KT 35,350 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31750 UP700
LOTTE TOUR 17,350 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,200 DN 50
