KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 0
emart 137,500 UP 1,000
PIAM 49,050 UP 1,250
HANJINKAL 58,500 DN 2,200
Meritz Financial 42,350 UP 950
DoubleUGames 51,300 UP 300
CUCKOO 18,600 UP 350
BNK Financial Group 7,980 0
POONGSAN 33,400 UP 850
KBFinancialGroup 59,800 UP 100
Hansae 28,000 UP 450
Youngone Corp 50,800 DN 100
CSWIND 63,200 UP 700
GKL 15,200 DN 100
KOLON IND 61,000 UP 600
HanmiPharm 300,000 UP 5,000
COSMAX 86,800 UP 2,300
MANDO 52,600 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 839,000 UP 31,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,250 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,600 UP 450
Netmarble 103,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 266,500 DN 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 57,900 UP 600
ORION 87,000 UP 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,250 UP 250
BGF Retail 180,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 131,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 14,850 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 425,500 DN 6,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 520,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 138,000 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,400 UP 100
KakaoBank 46,700 DN 150
HYBE 297,000 DN 4,500
SK ie technology 125,000 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 441,000 UP 10,000
DL E&C 60,100 DN 1,000
kakaopay 135,000 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 57,500 UP 500
(END)
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
