Seoul stocks almost flat amid eased monetary tightening woes
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed largely unchanged Thursday as high-flying inflation is balanced against eased concerns over faster-than-expected rate hikes. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.22 point, or 0.01 percent, to close at 2,716.71.
Trading volume was moderate at around 650.95 million shares worth some 11.25 trillion won (US$9.18 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 540 to 307.
Foreigners offloaded a combined net total of 252 billion won, while retail and institutional investors picked up shares a net worth 243.4 billion won.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent to counter rising inflation, marking its fourth rate increase since last August.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets ended higher, ending a three-day losing streak, as investors shrugged off the latest consumer prices data with inflation hitting a new 40-year high and received better-than-expected corporate earnings results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1 percent, the S&P500 added 1.1 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2 percent.
"There are expectations that the U.S. inflation might have passed its peak, but worries about economic slowdown and the Fed's tightening risks persist," Chung Da-woon from eBest Investment & Securities said.
On the Seoul bourse, shares closed mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 1.75 percent to 67,500 won, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 2.32 percent to 441,000 won.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.65 percent to close at 110,000 won, and internet giant Naver gained 0.81 percent to finish at 313,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.93 percent to 177,500, and its affiliate Kia also slid 1.41 percent to 76,800 won.
The local currency closed at 1,224.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.3 won from the previous session's close
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs