(profile) Veteran labor activist tapped as labor minister
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Labor Minister nominee Lee Jeong-sik is a veteran labor activist who previously served as secretary-general of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions (FKTU), one of South Korea's two major umbrella unions.
The 61-year-old has spent more than 30 years as a labor expert since joining the FKTU in 1986 after graduating from Seoul National University.
He served as a policy adviser to the transportation minister from 2004-06 under the liberal Roh Moo-hyun administration, went back to the FKTU and worked as the group's secretary-general between 2014 and 2017.
In May 2017, he became the chief of the Korea Labor and Employment Service.
In 2020, Lee was scouted as a consultant on labor issues for Samsung Electronics Co. after the tech giant's first official labor union was formed under the FKTU in 2019.
Observers say Lee's appointment comes as a surprise as President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to push for pro-business policies, such as an amendment to the current 52-hour workweek system.
Yoon has criticized the system, which was established by the current government, claiming workers at some industries, such as startups, should be allowed to work up to 120 hours if they need to.
Lee said he will start working on urgent labor issues, such as youth unemployment, economic polarization and protection of workers deprived of labor rights, such as platform workers and freelancers.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(2nd LD) Chung Bora shortlisted for 2022 International Booker Prize
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(4th LD) Yoon vows to strengthen deterrence against N. Korea's nuclear, missile threats
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(LEAD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
U.S. Navy reveals East Sea drills involving aircraft carrier, stealth jets
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs
-
(5th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 200,000; gov't to ease virus curbs