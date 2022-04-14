Photographer booked for police probe for entering Ukraine without gov't authorization
UIJEONGBU, South Korea, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A 40-something photographer has been booked for police investigation on charges of entering Ukraine without government permission, officials said Thursday.
The man entered the war-stricken country via Poland in early March to photograph the war between Ukraine and Russia, and stayed there for about two weeks before returning home.
Upon a complaint filed by the foreign ministry, the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency booked the man for investigation on charges of breaching the Passport Act.
Since mid-February, South Korea has prohibited its citizens from traveling to the country without authorization from the government.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
