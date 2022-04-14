Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSC voices 'serious concern' over Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine

All News 17:18 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday expressed "serious concern" over Russia's alleged massacre of civilians in Ukraine, Cheong Wa Dae said.

After holding a regular session, the NSC "expresses serious concern about circumstances of massacre of civilians announced by the Ukrainian government and calls for halting the massacre of civilians," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.

South Korea will continue to expand its humanitarian aid to Ukraine under close cooperation with the international community, the statement said.

The reported killings in Bucha, a city on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Kyiv, have sparked global outrage as images from the scene have appeared to show atrocities committed by Russian troops.

Russia has dismissed the accusations as forged or fake.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

