Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea

All News 17:34 April 14, 2022

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. military officers on Thursday boarded a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier sailing in the East Sea, sources said, in a rare move to highlight the allies' unity amid concerns about possible North Korean provocations.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and Gen. Paul LaCamera, the head of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, met aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier that arrived in the waters earlier this week in a show of America's military might.

Their symbolic meeting came amid speculation that the North could engage in provocative acts, like another intercontinental ballistic missile launch or a nuclear test, in time for its key political events, including the 110th birthday of its late national founder Kim Il-sung on Friday.

This photo from the Facebook page of the U.S. 7th Fleet shows the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier engaging in an exercise with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force in the East Sea on April 12, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Wednesday, the U.S. 7th Fleet showed photos depicting the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier, F-35Cs, an F/A-18E Super Hornet and E-2D Hawk Eye early warning aircraft engaging in the drills with Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

It marks the first such carrier maneuvers of the U.S. Navy in the East Sea since late 2017, when tensions soared due to a string of Pyongyang's major provocations, including its sixth nuclear experiment.

In November 2017, the U.S. sent three flattops -- USS Ronald Reagan, USS Nimitz and USS Theodore Roosevelt -- to the East Sea operational area, called the Korea Theater of Operations (KTO), in an unprecedented display of force against North Korea.

