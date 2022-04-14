'Broker,' 'Decision to Leave' to compete for Palme d'Or at Cannes
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- "Decision to Leave" by renowned Korean director Park Chan-wook and "Broker" by award-winning Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda were selected for the competition section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
In the official selection announced by the festival Thursday, the two Korean films were among 18 works competing for the highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year.
It is the first time in five years that two Korean films have been invited to the official competition section since 2017, when Bong Joon-ho's "Okja" and Hong Sang-soo's "The Day After" made the list.
"Broker" is written and directed by Japanese director Kore-eda, who took home the Palme d'Or for "Shoplifters" in 2018, but produced by Korean companies, like CJ ENM, and starring Korean actors, including Song Kang-ho of "Parasite."
It is the Cannes-winning director's first Korean-language project about adoption, featuring the relationships of characters formed through a baby box, where people anonymously drop off newborns that they can't raise.
Park, who has won two titles at Cannes for "Oldboy" (2003) and "Thirst" (2009), returned to Cannes in six years since "The Handmaiden" was invited to the competition in 2016.
His most recent film "Decision to Leave" is about a detective who suspects a mysterious widow in a murder case and later becomes interested in her. Chinese actress Tang Wei of "Lust, Caution" (2007) and Korean actor Park Hae-il star in the film.
At the same time, the spy action film "Hunt," which is "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut, was invited to the festival's out-of-competition "Midnight Screenings."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
