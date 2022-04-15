Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ahn goes on 'strike' for one day, but relations patched up after dinner with Yoon (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- After Yoon-Ahn dinner, conflict in 'coalition government' patched up (Kookmin Daily)
-- BOK delivers 0.25 percentage-point rate hike in absence of governor, demonstrating urgency on inflation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Interest rate hiked again to tame inflation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- BOK raises rate again by 0.25 percentage point (Segye Times)
-- Yoon-Ahn conflict over personnel choices patched up (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BOK in hurry to tame inflation as it raises rate in governor's absence (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Interest rate hiked again to 1.5 pct to rein in high inflation (Hankyoreh)
-- President-elect Yoon and Ahn avert breakdown (Hankook Ilbo)
-- BOK raises rate by 0.25 percentage point despite absence of governor (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- BOK predicts this year's growth slower than 3 pct as it raises rate to 1.5 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bank of Korea takes base rate to 1.50 percent (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Nomination fuels prosecution row (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Ahn meet to clear doubts about coalition government (Korea Times)
(END)
