(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 15)

If the redevelopment of old apartment complexes proceeds simultaneously, that process will push up the prices of flats in surrounding complexes, too. Therefore, the government needs to take a cautious approach by differentiating the starts of apartment complex reconstruction projects while clamping down on disruptions to an orderly housing market. In this deteriorating economic situation hit by global interest rate hikes and soaring inflation, even a small mistake in real estate policy will spill over to cripple the entire economy. If policy makers fail to work out a strategy that comprehensively considers demand, supply, inflation and the overall economy, the incoming administration will not be able to stabilize housing prices.

