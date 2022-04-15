Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM

All News 08:36 April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lift all social distancing rules, except a mask mandate, next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, marking the first time all restrictions have been lifted since the pandemic began two years ago.

Starting Monday, restaurants, cafes and other small businesses will be able to operate freely without a curfew, while the limit on the size of private gatherings will be removed.

Currently, such businesses are allowed to open until midnight, and private gatherings are capped at 10 people.

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a screening center outside Seoul Station in the capital, in the file photo dated April 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

