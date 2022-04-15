Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 15, 2022
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/08 Sunny 60
Incheon 15/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/07 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/07 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 70
Gangneung 14/07 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 10
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 10
Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0
