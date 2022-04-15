Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/08 Sunny 60

Incheon 15/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/07 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/07 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 70

Gangneung 14/07 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 10

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 0

