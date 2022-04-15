Seoul stocks open lower on concerns over Fed's aggressive tightening
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses amid concerns that the Fed may raise rates at a faster and stronger than expected pace.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 25.4 points, or 0.93 percent, to 2,691.31 as of 9:15 a.m.
Overnight, the U.S. stock markets ended down as investors faced renewed risks of the Fed's monetary tightening to curb the highest inflation in four decades.
The 10-year Treasury yields rose to 2.8 percent, the highest level since December 2018.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3 percent, the S&P500 went down 1.2 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq also shed 2.2 percent.
On the Seoul bourse, shares traded mostly lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.19 percent, and key battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.47 percent.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.82 percent, and LG Chem retreated 1.17 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,230.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.4 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(2nd LD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's close confidant elected new floor leader of soon-to-be ruling party
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 150,000 as omicron wave wanes