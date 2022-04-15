1 dead, 1 injured in arson fire in Seoul
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- A man was arrested on charges of setting fire to a four-story commercial building in Seoul early Friday, which left one dead and another injured, police said.
The fire broke out at 3:24 a.m. at the building in Seoul's western district of Yeongdeungpo, gutting its first and second floors and charring the walls of the third and fourth floors before being extinguished around 5 a.m.
A man in his 60s died on the third floor, and a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
After checking CCTV surveillance footage, police detained the suspect on a nearby road.
The suspect in his 30s confessed to the crime, and investigators are looking into his motivation.
