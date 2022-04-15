Go to Contents Go to Navigation

1 dead, 1 injured in arson fire in Seoul

All News 10:59 April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- A man was arrested on charges of setting fire to a four-story commercial building in Seoul early Friday, which left one dead and another injured, police said.

The fire broke out at 3:24 a.m. at the building in Seoul's western district of Yeongdeungpo, gutting its first and second floors and charring the walls of the third and fourth floors before being extinguished around 5 a.m.

A man in his 60s died on the third floor, and a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

After checking CCTV surveillance footage, police detained the suspect on a nearby road.

The suspect in his 30s confessed to the crime, and investigators are looking into his motivation.

This photo shows a building in southern Seoul that burned down in arson on April 15, 2022. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#arson #fire #police
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!