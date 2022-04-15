KBO clubs struggling at gates in early weeks of new season

The Heroes' inability to fill seats is hardly new. They have been consistently one of the worst draws in the KBO. They moved into the dome in 2016 and averaged 10,863 fans per home game that season, but it fell to 6,304 in 2019, the worst home attendance in the league. They ranked ninth in that category in 2018 and seventh in 2017. The remote location of the dome at the western end of Seoul, along with frequent traffic jams in the area and lack of parking for fans, have been cited as issues keeping spectators away.