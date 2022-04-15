Yoon calls for response to long-term inflation
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday the economy is showing clear signs of a "multi-front crisis," with inflation particularly concerning, and instructed his transition team to come up with countermeasures.
"We will have to properly establish a comprehensive plan to improve the economic structure, including measures to stabilize prices to prepare for inflation over the long term," Yoon said at a meeting with committee leaders. "It appears that the lives actually felt by the people are extremely difficult."
Yoon said the Bank of Korea's decision Thursday to raise the interest rate to 1.5 percent was partly inevitable, but asked that the committee look into ways to minimize its harmful impact on vulnerable populations.
"The new government's agenda has to be based on prioritizing only the national interest and the people," he said, adding that implementing the agenda is just as important as choosing items to place on the agenda.
"I ask that you draw up a detailed action plan that will enable us to properly keep our promises to the people," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(2nd LD) 2 dead, 1 missing after Coast Guard helicopter crashes in waters off Mara Island
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's close confidant elected new floor leader of soon-to-be ruling party
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea