Prosecution reform will hurt ordinary people who lack power: justice minister nominee
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon on Friday reiterated his opposition to the ruling party's push for a bill that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative power, claiming it would only end up hurting ordinary people who lack power.
The Democratic Party (DP) has been pushing for what it calls a "complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right" as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
The DP plans to officially propose a bill to parliament within the day.
"In the end, if this bill passes, only the people without power will end up being hurt," Han told reporters as he appeared at his provisional office at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.
Han, a close confidant of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, also warned that powerful criminals will be able to systematically avoid punishment if the prosecution loses its investigative power.
"It is only criminals that should be afraid of prosecutors doing their jobs," Han said.
Han was included in the second round of Yoon's Cabinet nominations announced on Wednesday. He entered the prosecution in 2001 and is recognized for his expertise in special criminal investigations.
