Moon nominates ex-judge as standing commissioner of election watchdog

April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday nominated a former longtime judge as a standing commissioner of the National Election Commission (NEC), with Cheong Wa Dae saying that the nomination came after consultations with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team.

Kim Pil-gon, head of a law firm who spent about 30 years as a judge, was nominated as the NEC's standing commissioner, according to Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication.

A senior official at Cheong Wa Dae said the nomination was discussed between Lee Cheol-hee, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, and Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Audit and Inspection also recommended nominations for two new commissioners, with Yoon officials saying they had "in-depth discussions" with Cheong Wa Dae over the nominations.

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

