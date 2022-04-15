Finance minister to leave for U.S. to attend G-20 meeting
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top economic policymaker will leave for the United States over the weekend to attend a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers to discuss global economic and financial issues, his office said Friday.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki will head to Washington, D.C. on Sunday to attend the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting set for Wednesday, according to the finance ministry.
Participants are expected to discuss global economic challenges from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and growing inflation risks.
Hong will also take part in a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, an advisory body of the International Monetary Fund's board of governors, on Thursday.
He plans to stress the role of the IMF in supporting vulnerable countries to ease the fallout of the Ukraine conflict.
Prior to the G-20 and IMF meetings, Hong also plans to attend an online meeting of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Actions on Tuesday to discuss climate change issues.
Separately, the minister plans to meet with Roberto Sifon-Arevalo, a senior official at global credit appraiser Standard & Poor's, on Thursday to explain Seoul's efforts to enhance fiscal soundness.
He will also hold talks with Henry A. Fernandez, head of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), on Friday to seek cooperation for South Korea's bid to win the MSCI developed market status.
