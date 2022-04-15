Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
SEOUL -- South Korea will lift all COVID-19 social distancing rules, except a mask mandate, next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, marking the first time all restrictions have been lifted since the pandemic began two years ago.
Starting Monday, restaurants, cafes and other small businesses will be able to operate freely without a curfew, while the limit on the size of private gatherings will be removed, Kim said during a COVID-19 response meeting.
(LEAD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
SEOUL -- South Korea will fully lift the seven-day mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients starting in late May, the public health agency said Friday.
The government will also lower the COVID-19 infectious disease level by one notch to the second-highest level out of the four-tier system, allowing patients to receive treatment at local clinics and hospitals like an endemic disease, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Prosecution reform will hurt ordinary people who lack power: justice minister nominee
SEOUL -- Justice Minister nominee Han Dong-hoon on Friday reiterated his opposition to the ruling party's push for a bill that would deprive the prosecution of its investigative power, claiming it would only end up hurting ordinary people who lack power.
The Democratic Party (DP) has been pushing for what it calls a "complete deprivation of the prosecutorial investigative right" as part of efforts to reform the powerful law enforcement agency that has long been accused of abusing its power for political and other purposes.
(LEAD) Inflationary pressure growing amid Ukraine war: finance ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy is on a recovery track on robust exports, but it faces growing inflationary pressure as the protracted war in Ukraine has jacked up energy prices, the finance ministry said Friday.
External economic uncertainties have heightened as global price pressure has risen due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while major central banks are expected to accelerate monetary tightening, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
U.S. special envoy for N. Korea to visit Seoul for talks: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will visit South Korea next week for talks that will include discussions on a joint response to North Korea's recent missile launches, the state department said Thursday.
The special representative for the DPRK will visit Seoul from Monday through Friday, according to the department.
Ahn vows to do best as transition team chief after patching up row with Yoon
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo, a coalition partner of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, said Friday he will do his best as chairman of the transition committee, a day after patching up a row over Yoon's choice of Cabinet nominees.
Yoon has announced Cabinet nominations consisting of some of his closest confidants but none close to Ahn. Ahn canceled his public schedule on Thursday in an apparent move to demonstrate his anger at having his recommendations snubbed.
Dossier reveals diplomacy behind two Koreas' simultaneous entry into U.N. membership in 1991
SEOUL -- The South Korean government made public a dossier Friday offering a glimpse into dramatic Cold-War era diplomacy by the two Koreas in connection with their historic simultaneous entry into full membership in the United Nations.
The set of documents highlights Seoul's brisk efforts in 1991 to court Moscow and Beijing to support its push to join the world body, which played a key role in mobilizing U.S.-led troops to help the South fight against the invading North in their 1950-53 war. It is part of 405,000 pages of diplomatic documents declassified under a rule on government records that become 30 years old.
