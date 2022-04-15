Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(LEAD) N. Korea to mark late founder's birthday with nighttime performances, fireworks
SEOUL -- North Korea is set to celebrate the 110th birth anniversary of its late founder Kim Il-sung Friday night with large-scale performances and fireworks at its capital, according to state media.
The country is scheduled to open a youth ball at the Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang at 7 p.m. and then hold a musical performance in commemoration of the anniversary, called the Day of the Sun in the North, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station reported.
N. Korean defense minister promoted to vice marshal on late leader's anniv.
SEOUL -- North Korea's Defense Minister Ri Yong-gil has been promoted to the country's third-highest military rank of vice marshal in a major reshuffle, its state media said Friday.
The latest shakeup appears intended to boost morale and unity among top-echelon officers as the North marks the 110th birth anniversary of its late national founder Kim Il-sung.
(2nd LD) N. Korea marks late founder's birth anniv. with completion of riverside apartments
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a construction project of riverside apartments in Pyongyang ahead of its late founder's birth anniversary, state media said Thursday.
During the ceremony held the previous day, Kim said that he misses his late grandfather Kim Il-sung "more than ever" as the luxurious residential district has been built at a site related to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korea promotes six commanding officers to 'general' for late founder's birth anniversary
SEOUL -- Six North Korean military officials have been promoted to the rank of four-star general at the order of leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of late national founder Kim Il-sung, state media reported Thursday.
The announcement came on the eve of the anniversary, one of the country's biggest celebrations, apparently aimed at rallying unity within the military amid heightened regional tensions.
N.K. slams Biden's defense budget proposal as 'arms buildup frenzy'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday denounced U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed defense budget increase for the fiscal 2023, casting it as a "frenzy" for a further arms buildup.
"The intention of the United States, which is pouring a record amount of funds in armaments, is not to ensure their own security, but to strengthen its hegemony and aggression and pressure on sovereign nations," the North's foreign ministry said, citing a commentary from Chinese media.
(LEAD) N. Korea says forest fire broke out in Mount Kumgang area over weekend
SEOUL -- North Korea said Tuesday a forest fire broke out on Mount Kumgang in the eastern Kangwon Province over the weekend, damaging hundreds of hectares of forests and facilities.
The fire started at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday on a hill near Kuryong Pool of Mount Kumgang and the Kosong Port Golf Course in the border county of Kosong, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
N. Korean leader celebrates completion of major housing project in Pyongyang
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a major housing project in the country's capital, state media reported Tuesday.
The event was to mark the completion of 10,000 apartments and an 80-floor skyscraper in the Songsin and Songhwa areas of Pyongyang, and a major street with "public catering facilities," according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
(2nd LD) N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
SEOUL -- North Korea opened a new exhibition hall at a major museum in Pyongyang to mark the 10th anniversary of its leader Kim Jong-un's rise to power, state media reported Monday, amid efforts to tout his leadership.
At the Korean Revolution Museum, the North displayed photos and videos of Kim's major "achievements of immortal leadership" since his pledge to build a responsible nuclear weapons state at a congress of the ruling Workers' Party in May 2016, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
N. Korea releases photo books touting late founder's diplomacy with China, Russia
SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday published photo books highlighting its late founder Kim Il-sung's efforts to strengthen the country's relations with China and Russia in commemoration of his upcoming 110th birth anniversary.
The North's Foreign Languages Publishing House posted the two publications on its website, touting Kim's diplomatic achievements with Beijing and Moscow over his lifetime, ahead of his birthday that falls on Friday this year and is celebrated as a major holiday in the North.
