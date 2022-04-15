Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Dossier reveals diplomacy behind two Koreas' simultaneous entry into U.N. membership in 1991
SEOUL -- The South Korean government made public a dossier Friday offering a glimpse into dramatic Cold-War era diplomacy by the two Koreas in connection with their historic simultaneous entry into full membership in the United Nations.
The set of documents highlights Seoul's brisk efforts in 1991 to court Moscow and Beijing to support its push to join the world body, which played a key role in mobilizing U.S.-led troops to help the South fight against the invading North in their 1950-53 war. It is part of 405,000 pages of diplomatic documents declassified under a rule on government records that become 30 years old.
(LEAD) No progress in denuclearization, no normalization in inter-Korean ties: minister nominee
SEOUL -- Unification Minister-designate Kwon Young-se said Thursday it would be "difficult" to normalize inter-Korean ties as long as the nuclear-armed North Korea continues to advance its nuclear development.
Kwon, a four-term People Power Party lawmaker, made the remarks as he appeared at his office for the first time in central Seoul after being nominated to lead the ministry handling Seoul-Pyongyang affairs.
(profile) Four-term lawmaker tapped to lead unification ministry
SEOUL -- Rep. Kwon Young-se, tapped as the incoming Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first point man on North Korea, is a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker who has played a key role in Yoon's path to the presidential office.
The four-term People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker, who currently serves as the vice chairman of the transition team and worked as the party's presidential campaign committee chief, is considered as one of Yoon's closest confidants.
Former nuke envoy urges caution on sanctions relief for N. Korea
SEOUL -- A former senior South Korean government official on North Korea called on the incoming administration Wednesday to seek stronger "extended deterrence" from the United States and emphasized the need for a cautious approach on the issue of potential sanctions relief for Pyongyang.
Lee Do-hoon, who served as special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs under the outgoing Moon Jae-in administration, stressed that imposing sanctions is "the only peaceful way as of now" to pressure the North back to the negotiating table. Having played a key role in the now-stalled Korea peace process, he worked as a member of a group of foreign and national security policy advisers for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol during his campaign trail.
S. Korea resumes work to find Korean War soldier remains in DMZ battle site
SEOUL -- South Korea's military resumed work Monday to find the remains of Korean War soldiers killed in a former battle site after five months of suspension caused by cold weather, the defense ministry said.
The military has been carrying out the work at the White Horse Ridge inside the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas since September. Last year, it recovered the remains of 22 fallen soldiers and have identified two of them, according to the ministry.
