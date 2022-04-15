Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 11 -- N. Korea opens new exhibition hall to mark 10th anniv. of Kim's leadership
12 -- USS Abraham Lincoln in East Sea in apparent show of force
N. Korean leader celebrates completion of major housing project in Pyongyang
U.S. hopes justice will be achieved for N. Koreans facing human rights abuses: U.S. official
13 -- Four-term lawmaker tapped to lead unification ministry
14 -- No progress in denuclearization, no normalization in inter-Korean ties: minister nominee
N. Korea marks late founder's birth anniv. with completion of riverside apartments
N. Korean provocations likely to continue for months: Jake Sullivan
15 -- N. Korea to mark late founder's birthday with nighttime performances, fireworks
N. Korean defense minister promoted to vice marshal on late leader's anniv.
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea