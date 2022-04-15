Seventeen drops first English-language single
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup Seventeen rolled out its first English-language song "Darl+ing" on Friday, seeking to expand its presence in the global music market.
The digital single hit online music services at home and abroad at 1 p.m. ahead of its appearance on the band's fourth full-length album that will come out in May.
Co-written and co-composed by Woozi, a vocalist of the band, with singer-producer Bumzu, "Darl+ing" is a pop genre song characterized by its minimal but addictive chorus and unique synth sounds.
The use of a plus sign in the song's title has a meaning, "We are united as one only when we are together," according to the band's agency, Pledis Entertainment.
In this sweet song that could be interpreted to be about a love interest or its dedicated fanbase Carat, the band sings, "You know without you I'm so lonely/ If you won't be here 911 calling/ Falling to you I'm always diving/ Darling you Darling you baby."
Debuting in May 2015, the 13-member group has grown to be one of the top K-pop idol groups.
Last year, it produced two consecutive million sellers with its eighth EP "Your Choice" and ninth EP "Attacca."
The band also made the top 10 of the Global Artist Chart of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry for the first time at No. 9.
The upcoming album will mark the band's first studio album since "An Ode," which dropped in September 2019.
