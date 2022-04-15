Only 11 N.K. defectors arrived in S. Korea in Q1
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The number of North Korean defectors reaching South Korea dropped to 11 in the first quarter of this year, the unification ministry said Friday, amid prolonged border closures due to COVID-19.
During the same period last year, 31 North Koreans crossed into the South, according to the ministry data.
The number of incoming defectors has significantly decreased since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 due to restrictions on cross-border movements.
According to the ministry, 1,047 North Koreans sought refuge in the South in 2019, compared with 229 in 2020 and 63 last year. The figure stood at five in the April-June period last year, before increasing slightly to 12 and 15 in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea