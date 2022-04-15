Moon to leave Cheong Wa Dae on May 9, attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will move out of Cheong Wa Dae on May 9, a day before his successor Yoon Suk-yeol takes office, and will attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony the following day, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said Friday.
The decision to leave Cheong Wa Dae on the eve of Yoon's inauguration is in line with Yoon's plan to open the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the public on his first day in office after relocating the presidential office to what is now the defense ministry building.
Meanwhile, Moon and first lady Kim Jung-sook will receive their second COVID-19 booster shots on April 25, Park said.
Earlier this week, the government unveiled its plan to expand the rollout of the second COVID-19 booster shot for people over 60.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(MORE)
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
-
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea