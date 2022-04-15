KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 157,000 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,350 DN 80
SKC 156,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 28,550 DN 400
Ottogi 457,000 DN 9,000
MERITZ SECU 6,770 DN 210
HtlShilla 81,900 DN 1,500
DongwonInd 246,000 UP 7,500
SK Discovery 40,900 DN 850
LS 60,400 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES148000 UP9000
Hyosung 83,400 UP 100
LOTTE 32,950 0
GCH Corp 22,250 DN 250
LotteChilsung 187,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,820 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 282,500 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 68,900 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 66,600 DN 900
NHIS 11,100 DN 150
COSMAX 83,100 DN 3,700
Doosan Bobcat 43,500 UP 3,250
SSANGYONGCNE 8,210 UP 130
KAL 31,450 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,995 DN 45
LG Corp. 73,300 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 130,500 0
BoryungPharm 13,150 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 83,500 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,300 DN 200
Shinsegae 254,000 0
Nongshim 308,500 DN 7,500
SGBC 73,600 DN 3,100
S-Oil 107,500 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 54,200 DN 800
KSOE 97,700 UP 5,700
Hanssem 79,000 DN 2,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,050 DN 200
MS IND 21,850 DN 300
Hanmi Science 49,450 UP 3,550
