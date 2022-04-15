KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 157,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 398,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 46,000 DN 150
KorZinc 626,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,240 UP 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,000 DN 5,000
HMM 26,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 63,600 0
KumhoPetrochem 152,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 88,300 UP 2,800
OCI 102,000 DN 5,000
ZINUS 65,400 DN 900
Hanchem 216,000 DN 8,500
DWS 60,100 UP 700
KEPCO 21,750 DN 150
Mobis 206,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 53,200 UP 1,200
SamsungSecu 40,600 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 18,200 UP 1,000
S-1 68,500 DN 1,300
SKTelecom 59,500 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 46,550 DN 650
HyundaiElev 36,500 DN 300
Handsome 36,400 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 21,600 DN 350
COWAY 66,000 DN 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 137,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,150 UP 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 4,170 UP 70
IBK 11,000 DN 150
Hanon Systems 11,300 DN 100
SK 250,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 33,100 DN 1,150
DONGSUH 26,000 DN 500
SamsungEng 24,400 0
SAMSUNG C&T 109,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 6,610 0
SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 24,600 DN 200
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea