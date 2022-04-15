KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 35,150 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL32450 UP700
LOTTE TOUR 17,350 0
LG Uplus 14,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,700 DN 700
LGH&H 877,000 DN 17,000
LGCHEM 505,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 76,800 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 126,500 UP 500
Celltrion 158,500 DN 5,500
TKG Huchems 22,650 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,000 UP 2,500
KT&G 79,800 DN 1,000
DHICO 20,950 UP 100
Doosanfc 38,250 DN 350
LG Display 19,250 DN 200
Kangwonland 27,650 DN 50
NAVER 308,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 95,400 DN 700
NCsoft 443,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 98,100 DN 2,400
DSME 28,150 UP 1,850
HDSINFRA 6,450 UP 130
DWEC 6,590 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,450 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 386,000 DN 7,000
KEPCO KPS 40,350 DN 650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 DN 300
KIH 74,700 DN 600
GS 44,200 DN 50
CJ CGV 28,050 UP 200
LIG Nex1 73,300 UP 500
Fila Holdings 33,450 DN 650
FOOSUNG 20,700 DN 450
SK Innovation 207,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 197,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,900 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,100 DN 40
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea