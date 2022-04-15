AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 33,400 0

BNK Financial Group 7,910 DN 70

KBFinancialGroup 59,400 DN 400

Hansae 27,050 DN 950

Youngone Corp 49,350 DN 1,450

CSWIND 63,200 0

GKL 15,500 UP 300

CUCKOO 18,800 UP 200

PIAM 48,400 DN 650

KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 DN 200

KOLON IND 59,300 DN 1,700

emart 138,000 UP 500

HANJINKAL 58,300 DN 200

DoubleUGames 51,500 UP 200

HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 7,000

Meritz Financial 41,000 DN 1,350

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 UP150

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 UP 750

Netmarble 103,000 DN 500

KRAFTON 264,500 DN 2,000

HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 800

ORION 86,900 DN 100

HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 UP 50

BGF Retail 179,500 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 126,500 DN 4,500

HDC-OP 14,650 DN 200

HYOSUNG TNC 422,000 DN 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 511,000 DN 9,000

SKBS 134,000 DN 4,000

WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 DN 200

KakaoBank 46,200 DN 500

MANDO 53,300 UP 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 DN 4,000

HYBE 294,000 DN 3,000

SK ie technology 122,000 DN 3,000

LG Energy Solution 435,000 DN 6,000

DL E&C 59,300 DN 800

kakaopay 131,500 DN 3,500

SKSQUARE 57,100 DN 400

