KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 161,500 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 33,400 0
BNK Financial Group 7,910 DN 70
KBFinancialGroup 59,400 DN 400
Hansae 27,050 DN 950
Youngone Corp 49,350 DN 1,450
CSWIND 63,200 0
GKL 15,500 UP 300
CUCKOO 18,800 UP 200
PIAM 48,400 DN 650
KOLMAR KOREA 46,650 DN 200
KOLON IND 59,300 DN 1,700
emart 138,000 UP 500
HANJINKAL 58,300 DN 200
DoubleUGames 51,500 UP 200
HanmiPharm 307,000 UP 7,000
Meritz Financial 41,000 DN 1,350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 00 UP150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 UP 750
Netmarble 103,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 264,500 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,700 UP 800
ORION 86,900 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,300 UP 50
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 126,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 14,650 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 422,000 DN 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 511,000 DN 9,000
SKBS 134,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 15,200 DN 200
KakaoBank 46,200 DN 500
MANDO 53,300 UP 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 835,000 DN 4,000
HYBE 294,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 122,000 DN 3,000
LG Energy Solution 435,000 DN 6,000
DL E&C 59,300 DN 800
kakaopay 131,500 DN 3,500
SKSQUARE 57,100 DN 400
(END)
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
(4th LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay in 200,000s for 4th day
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut
Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers board U.S. aircraft carrier in East Sea