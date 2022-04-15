S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 15, 2022
All News 16:42 April 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.023 2.076 -5.3
2-year TB 2.773 2.776 -0.3
3-year TB 2.944 2.888 +5.6
10-year TB 3.301 3.220 +8.1
2-year MSB 2.767 2.733 +3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 3.640 3.583 +5.7
91-day CD 1.720 1.720 0.0
(END)
