S. Korea, Ukraine FMs discuss humanitarian aid plan in phone talks
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Friday to discuss Seoul's plan to provide additional humanitarian and other support for Ukraine, his office said.
During the talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Chung expressed serious concerns over civilian casualties in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion and briefed him on plans to provide US$30 million in new aid, the foreign ministry said.
Seoul already delivered $1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine last month and vowed to consider more support.
Kuleba thanked South Korea for showing solidarity and lending support, and the two ministers agreed to expand bilateral cooperation after the war ends, the ministry said.
