Showbox to raise 131.7 bln won via stock sale

All News 18:02 April 15, 2022

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Showbox Corp.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 131.7 billion won (US$107.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 24.95 million common shares at a price of 5,277 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
