Showbox to raise 131.7 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:02 April 15, 2022
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- Showbox Corp.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 131.7 billion won (US$107.1 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 24.95 million common shares at a price of 5,277 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Most Saved
-
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases fall below 200,000 in 5 days amid downward trend
-
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
-
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to fully lift COVID-19 quarantine in late May: KDCA
-
(Yonhap Feature) Should BTS be given military exemption? Reactions suggest answer isn't so clear cut