Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Chaebol family purchased paintings of Han Duck-soo's wife at high prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea returns to normalcy after 25 months, awaits settlement of endemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Social distancing lifted on 18th as return to normalcy starts after 25 months (Donga Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party seeks to deprive investigative power of prosecution, seeks to send cases under investigation to police (Segye Times)
-- All social distancing, self-quarantine lifted after 2 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- All regulations on gatherings, businesses lifted after 757 days (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Priest on street' starts pilgrimage in spring (Hankyoreh)
-- Freedom returns after 757 days (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After waiting for 2 years, "COVID-19 shackles" finally freed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuclear industry's 'spring' still far to go despite phasing out from "phase-out" policy (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
N. Korea slams U.S. over Ukraine crisis, calls Joe Biden 'old man in his senility'
S. Korea to lift all social distancing rules, except mask mandate: PM
Incheon Int'l Airport becomes world's No. 2 in cargo handling
BTS earns 7 nominations at 2022 Billboard Music Awards
(URGENT) Yoon nominates ex-JCS Vice Chairman Lee Jong-sup as defense minister
(6th LD) Yoon picks U.S.-friendly lawmaker for foreign minister, closest prosecutor for justice minister
