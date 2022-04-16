Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:00 April 16, 2022

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Chaebol family purchased paintings of Han Duck-soo's wife at high prices (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea returns to normalcy after 25 months, awaits settlement of endemic (Kookmin Daily)
-- Social distancing lifted on 18th as return to normalcy starts after 25 months (Donga Ilbo)
-- Democratic Party seeks to deprive investigative power of prosecution, seeks to send cases under investigation to police (Segye Times)
-- All social distancing, self-quarantine lifted after 2 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- All regulations on gatherings, businesses lifted after 757 days (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Priest on street' starts pilgrimage in spring (Hankyoreh)
-- Freedom returns after 757 days (Hankook Ilbo)
-- After waiting for 2 years, "COVID-19 shackles" finally freed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Nuclear industry's 'spring' still far to go despite phasing out from "phase-out" policy (Korea Economic Daily)
