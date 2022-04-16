Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 April 16, 2022
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 21/03 Sunny 0
Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0
Jeju 17/10 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/06 Sunny 0
Busan 17/08 Sunny 0
(END)
