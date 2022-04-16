Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 April 16, 2022

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/05 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/05 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 21/03 Sunny 0

Gangneung 19/06 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/06 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/08 Sunny 0

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/06 Sunny 0

Busan 17/08 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!