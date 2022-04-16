Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested

All News 14:19 April 16, 2022

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A woman who allegedly killed her husband with an accomplice for insurance compensation in 2019 was arrested in the north of Seoul, the police said Saturday.

The murder suspect, Lee Eun-hae, allegedly drowned her husband to death in June 2019 at a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, apparently to receive insurance money estimated at 800 million won (US$650,000).

She fled after being questioned by prosecutors in December last year with her male accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo. The police put them on their wanted list in late March.

This photo released by the Incheon District Prosecutors Office on March 30, 2022, shows Lee Eun-hae (L), a murder suspect, and her accomplice Cho Hyun-soo (R). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

