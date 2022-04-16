(LEAD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A woman who allegedly killed her husband for insurance compensation in 2019 was arrested in the north of Seoul with her accomplice, the police said Saturday.
The 31-year-old murder suspect, Lee Eun-hae, allegedly drowned her husband to death in June 2019 at a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, apparently to receive insurance money estimated at 800 million won (US$650,000).
She fled after being questioned by prosecutors in December last year with the 30-year-old male accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo.
The two were arrested at a residence building in Goyang, just north of Seoul, earlier in the day. The police put them on their wanted list in late March.
Lee and Cho also allegedly attempted to kill the husband earlier in 2019 by poisoning his food in February and pushing him into water in May.
