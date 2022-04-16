(3rd LD) Suspect who allegedly killed husband for insurance money arrested
(ATTN: UPDATES with details throughout)
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- A woman who allegedly killed her husband for insurance compensation in 2019 was arrested in the north of Seoul with her accomplice, the police said Saturday.
The police arrested the 31-year-old murder suspect, Lee Eun-hae, and the 30-year-old accomplice, Cho Hyun-soo, at a residential building in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, at around noon, according to the Incheon Metropolitan Police.
As they arrived at a police station in Goyang, Lee and Cho declined to comment to reporters.
Investigators were able to locate the two as Lee's father told police their address, saying his daughter is willing to turn herself in. The two did not resist during the process, the police added.
"While there were only the two inside the room, we plan to find out if they have received help from others," a police officer said.
Lee allegedly drowned her husband in June 2019 at a valley in Gapyeong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, apparently to receive insurance money estimated at 800 million won (US$650,000).
The police initially closed the case as an accident, but the investigation reopened in 2019 following a tip-off. The insurance company also rejected Lee's claim, citing suspicious circumstances.
The two fled after being questioned by prosecutors in December last year. As their whereabouts remained unknown, the police put them on their wanted list in late March and revealed their photos.
The police transferred the two suspects to the Incheon District Prosecutors Office.
Lee and Cho also allegedly attempted to kill the husband earlier in 2019 by poisoning his food in February and pushing him into water in May.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
